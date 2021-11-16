Court sets 12 Dec for hearing over Rozina's passport, press accreditation card

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court on Tuesday accepted the revision appeal of Prothom Alo’s journalist Rozina Islam seeking her passport, press accreditation card and two mobile phones seized in a case filed under Penal Code and Official Secrets Act.

The court has set 12 December for hearing over the issue, additional public prosecutor Taposh Kumar Pal confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.

Earlier, on 15 September, Dhaka CMM court rejected the plea of journalist Rozina Islam seeking her press accreditation card and cell phones. Later, the journalist filed a revision appeal with Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court against the CMM court order. Based on the appeal, the court on Tuesday set the date for hearing over the matter.

Rozina’s lawyer Prashanta Karmakar said, the court has accepted the appeal for hearing.