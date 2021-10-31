Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima get bail

On 30 September, a report of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) said the marriage between Nasir Hossain and Tamima Sultana is illegal as she is still wife of businessman Rakib Hasan.
PBI investigation officer Mizanur Rahman submitted the report before the court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Mohamamd Jashim.
Later the court asked cricketer Nasir , Tamima and Tamima’s mother Sumi Akhter to appear before it on 31 October.
Tamima allegedly got married to cricketer Nasir without divorcing her husband Rakib Hasan.
According to the PBI report, Tamima did not divorce her first husband Rakib and Rakib did not get any divorce notice from her. Rather, Tamima made a fake divorce notice. So, Tamima is still the wife of Rakib, said the report.
Earlier on 24 February, a Dhaka court directed PBI to investigate the case.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate court judge Md Jashim passed the order after taking the case filed by Rakib into cognizance.
According to the case statement, Tamima got married to Rakib Hasan on 26 February 2011 and they have an eight year old daughter.
Tamima, a cabin crew of Saudia Airlines, had been staying in Saudi Arabia due to Covid-19 situation since 10 March 2020.
During this time, she contacted her family through mobile phone and social media.
Tamima got married to the cricketer on 24 February this year while photographs of their marriage went viral on social media which drew the attention of Rakib Hasan.