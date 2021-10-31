Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima get bail

On 30 September, a report of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) said the marriage between Nasir Hossain and Tamima Sultana is illegal as she is still wife of businessman Rakib Hasan.

PBI investigation officer Mizanur Rahman submitted the report before the court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Mohamamd Jashim.

Later the court asked cricketer Nasir , Tamima and Tamima’s mother Sumi Akhter to appear before it on 31 October.