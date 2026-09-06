"Do not cover your face, you will be beaten," police to crying woman during video

Detective Branch (DB) police are conducting a raid at a residential hotel in Dhaka. Several women have been detained during the operation.

The detained women are sitting in a room where they are being filmed. Those making the video repeatedly try to show the women’s faces. Yet, their faces could not be seen.

Some women try to cover their faces with the ends of their saris, while others use masks, scarves or their hands.

A video that has circulated online shows two female police officers holding the detained women and forcing them to show their faces. One woman can be seen crying. Nevertheless, they were told, "Remove everything, remove everything. Take off this mask. Do not cover up. If you cover up, you will be beaten."