Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping child in Chattogram

A court in Chattogram has sentenced Monir Hossain (30) to life imprisonment for the rape of a four-year-old girl in Bakalia area of the port city.

The court also fined him Tk 50,000, in default of which he will serve an additional one year in prison.

The verdict was delivered on Wednesday (17 June) afternoon by Judge Syeda Hafsa Jhumu of the Child Violence Suppression Tribunal (Metropolitan), Chattogram.

The trial was completed within eight working days of its commencement and the verdict was pronounced just 26 days after the case was filed.

The court began reading the judgment at 2:20pm and concluded at 3:00pm.

In its observations, the court said that child rape is one of the most heinous crimes against humanity. It noted that such crimes not only cause physical harm but also severely damage a child’s mental development, confidence and normal life.