CU student harassed on shuttle train

The student said that she got on the campus shuttle which was scheduled to leave at 5:30 pm but it left at 7 pm.

There were two other elderly men in the same compartment who got down before Iftar time. Meanwhile, two new men entered the compartment and at one stage tried to start a chat with her, she complained.

“While they were roaming, I asked them if they were university students. They said they came from Bahaddarhat.”