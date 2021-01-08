Customs official sent to judicial custody in graft case

A special court in Jashore has sent a senior customs official to jail in connection with a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), reports UNB.

Debashish Kunru, a superintendent at the Customs Excise & VAT Commissionerate of Savar in Dhaka, surrendered to the senior special judges’ court Thursday and sought bail, said public prosecutor Ashraful Alam Biplob.

However, judge Ikhtiarul Islam Mallik turned down his bail plea and sent him to judicial custody, he said. “But Debashish’s wife has been granted bail in another case filed by ACC,” Ashraful added.

In November last year, ACC filed two cases against Debashish and his wife for allegedly accumulating over Tk 7.97 million (79.76 lakh) disproportionate to their known sources of income.