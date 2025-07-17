Murder cases on the rise in first half of 2025: Police statistics

From January to June this year, murder cases have steadily increased across Bangladesh. In January, 294 murder cases were filed nationwide, while in June, the number rose to 344. Over the past six months, other crimes such as robbery, banditry, rape, and attacks on police have fluctuated.

This data comes from the analysis of crime statistics released yesterday, Monday, by the Press Wing of the Chief Adviser’s Office, based on reports from the Police Headquarters. The statistics span from 2020 to June 2025.

According to the Press Wing, recent media reports have suggested a rise in crime this year, sparking public fear and a sense of insecurity. However, the data does not fully support the claim of a significant crime spike. It says that in the past 10 months, major crimes have remained relatively stable.

The brutal murder of businessman Lal Chand, alias Sohag, in Old Dhaka—beaten, hacked, and smashed with bricks over extortion disputes—has reignited public debate about law and order. These incidents have drawn criticism not only of political activists but also of law enforcement agencies. Against this backdrop, the Press Wing issued a statement on the country’s crime situation.

The data shows an upward trend for murder cases in last six months. A total of 294 murder cases were filed in January, and continue to increase through June since then. The number of murder cases was 300 in February, 316 in March, 338 in April, 341 in May, and 344 in June.

Again, a closer analysis of the statistics shows a consistent rise in murder cases in the past six months. Yearly data also reflect this trend. Nationwide murder cases were 3,539 in 2020; 3,214 in 2021; 3,126 in 2022, and 3,023 in 2023. The murder cases increased significantly in 2024 to 4,114 in June. That was mainly due to political unrest and indiscriminate killing during the student–people uprising. Also in the last year, cases were filed over many killings of previous years.

However, the increase of cases continued in the current year as 1,933 murder cases were filed between January and June 2025. This number is much higher than the average for any six-month period from 2020 to 2023.

The average number of cases per month in these four years was around 269, and the average of six months is approximately 1,613.

