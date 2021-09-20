Cyber crime: 97 per cent cases dismissed

It was seen that in most instances, the accused in these cases are acquaintances, neighbours or political rivals of the plaintiff. This law is also be used as a tool of harassment in land-related conflicts. For example, Abul Kalam of the village Mirgaon in Biswanath upazila of Sylhet filed a case under the Digital Security Act with the Biswanath police station in 2018 against three of his neighbours. He alleged that they had somehow opened his Facebook page and posted up pictures ridiculing the prime minister. The accused were Ataur Rahman, Atiqur Rahman and Mujibur Rahman. Atiqur Rahman and Mujibur Rahman were brothers. Mujibur Rahman lives in the UK.

The case has been on for four and a half years. Ataur Rahman claims that this was a false case file by Abul Kalam due to a land dispute. Ataur Rahman, claiming to be former joint general secretary of the union Awami League, speaking to Prothom Alo's Sylhet correspondent Manaobi Singha, said, "Why would I spread a picture ridiculing the party leader and prime minister of the country?"

Ataur Rahman said, "In the first phase the three of us got bail from the High Court for eight weeks. We had forgotten that the bail period ended and a warrant was issued in our names. We were arrested. Then we took bail again." He termed the Digital Security Act as a very "complex law" and said, "We spent around Tk 500,000 to get bail twice, to travel to and from Dhaka and appear in court. Now a move is on to reach a compromise."

Four and a half years on, now plaintiff Abul Kalam is also saying, "The case was filed out of misunderstanding. We are now working on a compromise. Money was spent on the case. As the matter is approaching a compromise, I will not say anything further."

Officer-in-charge (OC), posted to the Biswanath police station three months ago, Gazi Ataur Rahman, told Prothom Alo that there are preliminary investigations when allegations are made. If it is found that there is truth in the allegations, then the case is recorded. There is no scope of any innocent persons being harassed.

When asked about the matter, Supreme Court lawyer Tanjib-ul Alam told Prothom Alo these findings indicate that the long-standing apprehensions concerning these two laws are more or less proven to be true. It has not been possible to prove allegations in 97 per cent of the cases and so this means that the law is being abused. As to what can be done regarding the abuse of the law and to prevent harassment, he said that the detention clause can be reviewed. Until the investigations are complete, no one should be arrested. And if a case is to be filed under the non-bailable section, the government's permission must be taken. Then the fundamental rights of the people can be protected. If it is proven that the case is false or motivated, there must be provision for compensation. Then no one will use this law as a weapon.

