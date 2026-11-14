Repeated shootings in Khulna spark public panic

Within a span of just 22 days, six people have been killed by gunfire alone in Khulna, while six others have sustained gunshot wounds. Criminal gangs are opening fire openly across various parts of Khulna city and district—sometimes on roads, sometimes inside tea stalls, and at other times in front of commercial establishments. Ordinary citizens are no longer spared from the gun violence driven by turf wars and disputes over the narcotics trade.

Between 22 October and 12 November—over 22 days—at least 13 shooting incidents occurred. In one such instance, miscreants fired blank shots inside a clinic to demand extortion money.

Alongside the six fatal shootings, three additional murders took place in Khulna over the same 22-day period: two victims were hacked to death with sharp weapons, while another was beaten to death. In total, out of nine murders in 22 days, five occurred within Khulna city, three in Rupsha upazila, and one in Dumuria. Up to 12 November this year, a total of 79 murders have been recorded—39 in the city and 40 in the district.

Most recently, at around 10:15 pm last Thursday, miscreants stormed into a shop in Swalpa Bahirdia village of Khulna’s Rupsha upazila and shot dead a BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) leader named Md Jakir Hossain, 43.