Date fixed for submission of probe report in rape case against ex-DUCSU VP Nur

A Dhaka court has fixed 27 October for submitting probe report in a rape case filed against six persons, including former vice president of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haque Nur, reports BSS.

Dhaka Metropolitan Court magistrate Begum Mahmuda Akhter fixed the new date as the concerned investigation officer couldn’t submit the probe report today (Wednesday).

The concerned sub-inspector of Lalbagh police station confirmed it.

A Dhaka University student filed the rape on 20 September.