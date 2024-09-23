Lakshmipur AL leader beaten to death at his house
A local Awami League (AL) leader, Nur Alam, 50, has been beaten to death at his house by a group of miscreants in Lakshmipur Sadar upazila.
Confirming the matter, inspector (investigation) Chandraganj police station Mofizul Islam said the incident occurred at around 9:00 pm Sunday in the Panchpara village of Chandraganj union in the upazila.
Nur Alam was the general secretary of Panchpara union Awami League unit. He was a tailor by profession.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, the victim's son Arif Hossain said, “My father was in his room after the evening. At the time he came to learn over the phone that some people were coming for him. As soon as he left the room, the assailants attacked him.”
“At one point he fell into a pond. However, those miscreants fished him out of the water and beat him to death. I was held by two of the assailants there. Somehow, I got rid of them and ran away to the other side of the pond,” he added.
Arif Hossain further said, “I recognised one of the attackers named Khokon. He is a BNP activist.”
Deceased’s wife, Momtaz Begum said she pleaded to the attackers to spare her husband alive. But the miscreants didn’t pay any heed to that, rather they started beating her too.
Police inspector Md Mofizul Islam said a group of some 10-15 miscreants took Nur Alam to a garden next to his house and beat him indiscriminately leaving him critically injured. Later, he succumbed to his injuries.
“We have learnt that the assault was carried out over an old dispute. Drives are underway to identify the people involved in the killing and arrest them,” the police official said.
Lakshmipur Sadar hospital’s resident medical officer (RMO) Arup Pal said Nur Alam was already dead by the time he was brought to the hospital. There were several injury marks on the body. The body will be handed over to the family after an autopsy, he said.