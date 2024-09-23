Lakshmipur AL leader beaten to death at his house

A local Awami League (AL) leader, Nur Alam, 50, has been beaten to death at his house by a group of miscreants in Lakshmipur Sadar upazila.

Confirming the matter, inspector (investigation) Chandraganj police station Mofizul Islam said the incident occurred at around 9:00 pm Sunday in the Panchpara village of Chandraganj union in the upazila.

Nur Alam was the general secretary of Panchpara union Awami League unit. He was a tailor by profession.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, the victim's son Arif Hossain said, “My father was in his room after the evening. At the time he came to learn over the phone that some people were coming for him. As soon as he left the room, the assailants attacked him.”