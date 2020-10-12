Death in custody: 4 policemen suspended, 3 withdrawn

Four policemen including Bandar Bazar police out-post in charge (sub inspector) Akbar Hossain Bhuiyan have been suspended and three others withdrawn over the death of a young man allegedly in police custody in Sylhet city on Sunday.

Deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) Ajbahar Ali Sheikh confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo saying that the decision has been taken at around 3:30pm based on primary investigation.