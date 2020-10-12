Death in custody: 4 policemen suspended, 3 withdrawn

Four policemen including Bandar Bazar police out-post in charge (sub inspector) Akbar Hossain Bhuiyan have been suspended and three others withdrawn over the death of a young man allegedly in police custody in Sylhet city on Sunday.
Deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) Ajbahar Ali Sheikh confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo saying that the decision has been taken at around 3:30pm based on primary investigation.
Other suspended cops are assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ashique Elahi, ASI Kutub Ali and constable Sajib Hossain. All of them were working at the police outpost.
A source of police said they are investigating the incident further and anyone found involved might be implicated.
Rayhan Ahmed, 34, a resident of Akharia in Sylhet city, died under mysterious circumstances at the Bandar Bazar police outposts on Sunday morning. The police said Rayhan died as an angry mob beat him to death suspecting him of being a robber. But no such incident was found after inspecting CCTV footage of the area.
Rayhan’s wife Tahmina Akhter later filed a case with Kotwali police station without mentioning any name. She alleged that Rayhan was beaten to death in police custody.
Victim's mother said Rayhan had called her from an unknown number at 4:23am and said that police had taken him to Bandar Bazar police out-post and demanded Tk 10,000 for his release.
Rayhan's uncle rushed to free him with Tk 5,000 when policemen rejected the money and asked him to come in the morning after arranging Tk 10,000.
Rayhan's uncle went to Bandar Bazar police out-post at 9:00am when police said Rayhan fell sick and was taken to hospital at 7:00am.
Upon reaching the hospital, he came to know that Rayhan had already died and his body had been sent for post-mortem examination.
Meanwhile, locals blocked the Sylhet-Sunamganj highway for half an hour at Akhalia area on Sunday afternoon.