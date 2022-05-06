Dhaka College student, two others remanded

Five other Dhaka College students, who were placed on two-day remand on 25 April, are now in jail custody for their direct involvement in the clashes.
On Sunday, the investigating officer appealed to keep them in jail till the investigation of the case is completed which was granted by the court.
They are Abdul Kaiyum, a student of the Accounting Department, Palash and Irfan, both from the Social Science Department, Foysal from the Bangla department and Junayed from Islamic History department of Dhaka College.
Besides, Mokbul Hossain, a leader of BNP's Dhaka South unit convening committee, was placed on a three-day remand in the same case on 23 April and he is now in jail custody.
Two people, Nahid and Mursalin were killed while more than 30 others, including journalists and students, were injured as the students of Dhaka College clashed with the traders of New Market at the Nilkhet intersection and adjoining areas on 19 April.
Shopkeepers alleged that the students were beaten up as they had refused to foot the bill at an eatery.
Police subsequently registered four cases against 1,400 people in connection with the clashes.
On 20 April, a murder case was filed at the New Market police station following a complaint by Nahid’s father Nadim Hossain accusing anonymous people.