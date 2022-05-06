Dhaka College student, two others remanded

A Dhaka court on Friday placed three more people, including a student of Dhaka College, on a three-day police remand in two cases filed over the recent violence in New Market area.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Md Mosharraf Hossain passed the order after investigation officer Md Tariqul Alam Jewel, inspector of Detective Branch of police, produced the accused before his court and sought a 7-day remand to interrogate them.

Those remanded are- Dhaka College student Mahmudul Hasan Siam, 21, and employees of Fast Food shop Moazzem Hossain Sajeeb, 23, and Mehedi Hassan Bappi, 21.

In the remand prayer, the IO said delivery man Nahid Hasan succumbed to his injuries after Siam hit him with a rod, as per CCTV footage of the area. Siam needs to be interrogated to get information about the killing.

At the same time, the investigating officer of another case, Haldar Arpito Tagore, requested to remand the accused Bappi and Sajib for seven days for assaulting policemen during the clashes on the same day.

The three were arrested from Shariatpur and Cox’s Bazar districts on Wednesday night, RAB officials said on Thursday.