New Market clashes

Dhaka College student, two others remanded

UNB
Dhaka
A Dhaka court on Friday placed three more people, including a student of Dhaka College, on a three-day police remand in two cases filed over the recent violence in New Market area.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Md Mosharraf Hossain passed the order after investigation officer Md Tariqul Alam Jewel, inspector of Detective Branch of police, produced the accused before his court and sought a 7-day remand to interrogate them.

Those remanded are- Dhaka College student Mahmudul Hasan Siam, 21, and employees of Fast Food shop Moazzem Hossain Sajeeb, 23, and Mehedi Hassan Bappi, 21.

In the remand prayer, the IO said delivery man Nahid Hasan succumbed to his injuries after Siam hit him with a rod, as per CCTV footage of the area. Siam needs to be interrogated to get information about the killing.

At the same time, the investigating officer of another case, Haldar Arpito Tagore, requested to remand the accused Bappi and Sajib for seven days for assaulting policemen during the clashes on the same day.

The three were arrested from Shariatpur and Cox’s Bazar districts on Wednesday night, RAB officials said on Thursday.

Five other Dhaka College students, who were placed on two-day remand on 25 April, are now in jail custody for their direct involvement in the clashes.

On Sunday, the investigating officer appealed to keep them in jail till the investigation of the case is completed which was granted by the court.

They are Abdul Kaiyum, a student of the Accounting Department, Palash and Irfan, both from the Social Science Department, Foysal from the Bangla department and Junayed from Islamic History department of Dhaka College.

Besides, Mokbul Hossain, a leader of BNP's Dhaka South unit convening committee, was placed on a three-day remand in the same case on 23 April and he is now in jail custody.

Two people, Nahid and Mursalin were killed while more than 30 others, including journalists and students, were injured as the students of Dhaka College clashed with the traders of New Market at the Nilkhet intersection and adjoining areas on 19 April.

Shopkeepers alleged that the students were beaten up as they had refused to foot the bill at an eatery.

Police subsequently registered four cases against 1,400 people in connection with the clashes.

On 20 April, a murder case was filed at the New Market police station following a complaint by Nahid’s father Nadim Hossain accusing anonymous people.

