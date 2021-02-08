Digital Security Act: Charges pressed against cartoonist, writer, activists

UNB
Dhaka
default-image

Charges were pressed on Monday against cartoonist Kabir Kishore, writer Mushtak Ahmed and Rastrochinta activist Didarul Islam Bhuiyan in a case filed against them under the Digital Security Act.

The chargesheet was submitted at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. Sub-inspector Jamshedul Alam of Ramna police station submitted the chargesheet.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) filed the case on 6 May, last year against them with Ramna police station on the charge of posting anti-government remarks on Facebook.

They were arrested from different places in the capital on 6 and 7 May.

Advertisement

More News

Digital Security Act: Charges pressed against journalist Kajol

Digital Security Act: Charges pressed against journalist Kajol

3 Indian ‘bookies’ on 3-day remand in Chattogram

3 Indian ‘bookies’ on 3-day remand in Chattogram

Fugitive gangster arrested in CTID raid

Fugitive gangster arrested in CTID raid

4 sentenced to death for killing an army soldier

4 sentenced to death for killing an army soldier