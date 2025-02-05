Attack on train carrying Hasina in Ishwardi: 47 BNP men acquitted

Earlier the court completed hearing on the death reference, appeal and jail appeal on 31 January and set 5 February for the verdict.

Md Rustom Ali, acting judge of special tribunal-3 and additional district and sessions judge of Pabna, awarded the punishment to the accused on 3 July 2019.

The trial court awarded the death sentence to nine, lifetime imprisonment to 25 and 10 years imprisonment to 13 each. All the convicted are current and former leaders and activists of BNP, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal.

The verdict was submitted to the HC in 2019 and was listed as a death reference case.