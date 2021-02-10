Dipan murder: All 8 accused awarded death sentence

A Dhaka court on Wednesday awarded death sentence to all eight accused in the case filed over murder of Jagriti Prokashoni publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan.

The court of Dhaka anti-terrorism tribunal judge Md Mujibur Rahman passed the sentence in presence of six accused.

The eight accused are Mainul Hasan Shamim alias Sifat Samir, Abdus Sabur alias Abdus Samad, Khairul Islam Jamil alias Jamil Rifat, Abu Siddique Sohel alias Sakib Sajid, Mojammel Hussain alias Saimon, Sheikh Abdullah alias Jubair, sacked major Syed Ziaul Haque and Akram Hossain alias Hasib. Among them, Zia and Akram remain fugitives.

The six accused brought to the dock around 11:30am. All of the accused were with bullet-proof jackets and helmets.

Security was beefed up in and around the court before announcing the sentence.