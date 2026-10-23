Apratim murder: Two of the four accused are minors; father seeks highest punishment

Lutfur Rahman, additional superintendent of police and media officer for the district police, confirmed the submission of the charge sheet at around 12:30 am early Thursday. He said a chargesheet had been filed in court on 20 October against four accused, including two adolescents. The investigation had found preliminary evidence of criminal involvement against all four.

Speaking to Prothom Alo at around 1 am early Thursday, KM Firoz Shahriar, the plaintiff in the case and Apratim’s father, said, “Three days ago, I called the case’s investigating officer to ask, ‘When will you submit the chargesheet to the court?’ He told me that the chargesheet would be submitted as soon as the Puja holidays ended. At around 12:30 am today (last night), he called me and informed me that he had submitted the chargesheet to the court. They have notified me of the matter. Beyond that, I know nothing more.”

Firoz Shahriar added, “Our lives revolved around Apratim. But they have taken that away from us. We want to see the murderers brought to trial without delay. We hope the court will impose the highest punishment on the killers as soon as possible. Now we have only one demand: the maximum punishment for the killers.”