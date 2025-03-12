Magura child rape: Victim’s condition deteriorates, suffers ‘cardiac arrest’ twice

The physician also stated that during the attack, the perpetrators attempted to strangle the child, depriving her brain of oxygen. She remained in this critical condition until she was finally taken to the hospital at 11:00 am the next day.

As a result, she suffered severe brain damage due to prolonged oxygen deprivation. The physician commented that had she been taken to the hospital immediately and provided with oxygen, the extent of brain damage could have been significantly reduced.

The child was first taken to Magura’s 250-bed hospital at around 11:30 am last Thursday by her sister’s mother-in-law while she was unconscious. Later, her mother arrived at the hospital. That afternoon, she was referred to Faridpur Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

From there, she was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday night. By Friday night, her condition had worsened, and she was placed on life support. The following evening, she was moved from Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s PICU to CMH for specialised care.

To oversee her treatment, an eight-member medical board has been formed, headed by CMH’s chief surgeon. The board consists of specialists from the departments of surgery, gynecology and obstetrics, plastic surgery, pediatric neurology, anesthesia, pediatric cardiology, pediatric surgery, urology, and thoracic surgery.