DSA case: Workers’ leader Ruhul Amin gets bail

A Khulna court on Sunday granted bail to Ruhul Amin, workers’ leader of the jute mills movement, in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA), reports UNB.

Khulna Metropolitan Sessions Court Judge Shahidul Islam passed the order. Ruhul Amin is also the coordinator of Shramik-Krishak, Chhatra-Janata Oikya Parishad in Khulna.

The court earlier rejected Ruhul Amin’s bail plea on 1 and 14 March. The leftist leader was placed on a two-day remand on 27 February.

Ruhul Amin was picked up by law enforcers from Khalishpur in Khulna city on 26 February as he criticised the government on social media protesting the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in custody.

Ruhul was shown arrested under the Digital Security Act the next day.