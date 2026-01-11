A top terrorist abroad planned murder of Swechchhasebok Dal leader

The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has said it has obtained information about the individuals involved at various stages, including the planner and financiers, in the killing of Swechchhasebok Dal leader Azizur Rahman, also known as Mosabbir.

Sources involved in the investigation said the plan to kill Mosabbir was made four and a half months ago.

As part of the plan, Tk 1.5 million was sent from abroad. He was killed on the instructions of a top criminal living abroad over a dispute regarding control of Karwan Bazar.

The DB arrested four people on Saturday on charges of involvement in the killing of Mosabbir during raids in Dhaka, Gazipur, Mymensingh, Netrokona, Bhairab and Kishoreganj. The arrestees are Md Jinnat, 24, Md Billal, Abdul Qadir, 28, and Md Riaz, 31.

According to the DB, two people shot Mosabbir and Sufian Bepari. One of them is Md Jinnat, who has been arrested, while efforts are under way to arrest the other suspect, Abdur Rahim.

The DB said arrested Md Billal and Abdul Qadir are brothers of the fugitive shooter Abdur Rahim.