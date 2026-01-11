A top terrorist abroad planned murder of Swechchhasebok Dal leader
The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has said it has obtained information about the individuals involved at various stages, including the planner and financiers, in the killing of Swechchhasebok Dal leader Azizur Rahman, also known as Mosabbir.
Sources involved in the investigation said the plan to kill Mosabbir was made four and a half months ago.
As part of the plan, Tk 1.5 million was sent from abroad. He was killed on the instructions of a top criminal living abroad over a dispute regarding control of Karwan Bazar.
The DB arrested four people on Saturday on charges of involvement in the killing of Mosabbir during raids in Dhaka, Gazipur, Mymensingh, Netrokona, Bhairab and Kishoreganj. The arrestees are Md Jinnat, 24, Md Billal, Abdul Qadir, 28, and Md Riaz, 31.
According to the DB, two people shot Mosabbir and Sufian Bepari. One of them is Md Jinnat, who has been arrested, while efforts are under way to arrest the other suspect, Abdur Rahim.
The DB said arrested Md Billal and Abdul Qadir are brothers of the fugitive shooter Abdur Rahim.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police additional commissioner (DB) Md Shafiqul Islam told journalists at a press conference on Sunday that four people had been arrested. He said the killing may have taken place due to a business-related dispute. The victim was a leader of a political party. The suspects were initially identified and arrested, he said. The weapons used in the killing have not yet been recovered, and the motive behind the murder will be determined through investigation.
Miscreants shot dead Mosabbir in the West Tejturi Bazar area under Tejgaon police station in the capital on Wednesday night. He was the former general secretary of the Dhaka north city Swechchhasebak Dal. During the Awami League regime, he was made accused in a number of cases and spent most of the time in jail. After the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024, he became active again in party politics in West Tejturi Bazar area.
Investigators have obtained several new pieces of information indicating that immediately after the killing, the shooters moved across different areas to stash the weapons, take shelter and attempt to flee.
A source involved in the investigation said that after firing the shots and fleeing the scene, Jinnat, Abdur Rahim and Riaz went to an open field in Mohakhali, where they kept the weapons. After reaching the spot, they informed their handler, Zahidul, over the phone about the shooting.
A source said that after the incident, Billal gave Abdur Rahim some money and told him to leave the area. Afterwards, Billal and Jinnat took shelter in a residential hotel in Uttara’s Sector 9, where they also consumed drugs. Later, Billal bought three new mobile phones, one of which he gave to Jinnat, advising him to flee to Cox’s Bazar. However, Jinnat did not go to Cox’s Bazar and instead sought shelter at his home in Gachha, Gazipur. Riaz accompanied him. From there, all three were later arrested by the DB.
After the killing, Abdul Qadir gave Billal Tk 180,000. A source involved in the investigation said that Billal used part of this money to pay the shooters, Jinnat and Abdur Rahim. At one point, Billal left Jinnat at the Uttara hotel and fled to Saturia in Manikganj on a motorcycle to hide. Before going to Manikganj, he switched off his mobile phone in Savar. Later, Billal was arrested in Saturia, and the motorcycle used in the murder was recovered from him. Abdul Qadir was arrested last night from the Mohakhali area.
Investigators say a top terrorist living abroad was involved in the killing. They said the terrorist was released from prison after the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024. Investigators added that about four and a half months ago, Swechchhasebak leader Azizur was targeted for killing over control of the Karwan Bazar area. On the orders of this top terrorist, Billal and another man named Jahidul were hired to carry out the murder. Billal then organised the others to execute the plan.
Police said there had been an earlier attempt on Mosabbir’s life. An investigation source said Riaz had been monitoring his movements for several days and had even chance to kill him two days prior. Unable to carry out the shooting then, the plan was changed. Riaz was later replaced, and Jinnat and Abdur Rahim were assigned to do the shooting. Under the agreement, the shooter Jinnat was to receive Tk 300,000-Tk 400,000 and a motorcycle, while Billal, the coordinator, was promised Tk 1.2-1.5 million in cash along with coverage of all subsequent case expenses.