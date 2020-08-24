E-valy, the latest digital business scam

Innovative sales methods

A resident of Mirpur in the capital city, Kamrul Ahsan, on 24 June ordered for two fans from E-valy for Tk 5,800. The delivery was to be made within 7 to 45 days. Kamrul got 90 per cent cash back, that is, Tk 5,220 with the order. He finished off the money on kacchi biriyani supplied by E-valy, but has not received the fans as yet, though 2 months have lapsed.

Kamrul Ahsan, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, “I ordered the fans because I needed them. I have waited so long that I finally went and bought fans from the market. Even if E-valy eventually sends the fans, what will I do with them? That’s another headache.”

In the conventional way of sales, payment has to be made up front. Nowadays systems to buy goods on credit or pay in installments have been introduced in the country. And online shopping has caught on in the past few years, where cash is paid on delivery. But E-valy does not follow any of these methods. It takes payment in advance.

At the outset it was said that Tk 150,000 cash would be paid returned on goods bought for Tk 100,000. This was its ‘cash back’ bait. The cash back is deposited as balance with E-valy, that too three days later. Then the customer can pay 60 per cent of the product’s price from the balance. The remaining 40 per cent comes from the customer’s pocket.

E-valy has ‘voucher offers’ of up to 150 per cent. They have an alternative programme called ‘campaign’. Depending on the campaign, the products are supplied within 7 to 45 days. The E-valy authorities claim full rights to make necessary changes, revisions or alterations to campaigns in the need arises. Some customers, however, complain that they do not receive their merchandise within the stipulated time. E-valy says that the products are supplied according to the stock. The customers can take their money back if they want.