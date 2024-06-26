2 suspects arrested from Khagrachhari over: DB

Soon after the arrest, they were brought to Dhaka by helicopter in the afternoon.

Talking to media, DB chief Harun-or-Rashid said the two arrested suspects had been staying in a Kali temple in the hilly area of Khagrachhari for 23 days identifying themselves as Hindus.

They assumed Hindu names to get shelter in the temple. They told locals that they like to stay with ‘Kali Mata’ and won’t leave the temple and go anywhere, he added.