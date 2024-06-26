MP Anwarul murder
2 suspects arrested from Khagrachhari over: DB
Detectives on Wednesday arrested two suspects from Khagrachhari district in connection with the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim alias Anar in Kolkata, India.
Acting on a tip off, a DB team led by additional commissioner (DB) of the DMP Harunur Rashid conducted drives in Khagrachhari’s hilly area today and arrested Mostafiz and Faisal Gazi.
Soon after the arrest, they were brought to Dhaka by helicopter in the afternoon.
Talking to media, DB chief Harun-or-Rashid said the two arrested suspects had been staying in a Kali temple in the hilly area of Khagrachhari for 23 days identifying themselves as Hindus.
They assumed Hindu names to get shelter in the temple. They told locals that they like to stay with ‘Kali Mata’ and won’t leave the temple and go anywhere, he added.
Earlier on Wednesday, DB police conducted operations by a helicopter in different hills of Khagrachhari and Chattogram districts as they had secret information that Faisal and Mostafiz were staying in the hills there.
Sources involved in the investigation process said that Mustafizur and Faisal went to Kolkata on 2 May before the MP was killed.
They returned home on 19 May. Detectives were desperately looking for the two fugitive suspects.
Their house is in Phultala, Khulna. The house of Shimul Bhuiyan, identified as the mastermind of the murder, is also in the same area.