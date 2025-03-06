Mob beating on rise, at least 119 killed in 7 months

At least 114 incidents of mob lynching have been reported in the seven months since the interim government took over. At least 119 people were killed and 74 were injured in the incidents.

A total of 792 people lost their lives in the incidents of mob beating in the last 10 years. The number of injured in these incidents is 765. Human rights agency Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) disclosed this in a press release published on Wednesday.

The HRSS says incidents like mob lynching and torture has increased in recent times. There have been several reports of people being killed by mobs on suspicion of being involved in robbery.

Besides, there are also reports of mob lynching on the allegations of hurting religious sentiment and kidnapping. Although cases have been filed over such incidents, the accused rarely gets punished. As a result, incidents like mob beating are on the rise.

According to the HRSS, 2024 saw the highest number of such incidents in the last 10 years with 201 reports of mob lynching. Some 179 people were killed in these incidents with 88 more injured.

The years of 2015 and 2016 saw a high number of casualties from mob lynching. As many as 232 persons were killed in mob lynching in those two years.