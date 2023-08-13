'I struggled so much to make him physician, but he became a militant’

Helal Uddin would eke out a living by farming. His joy knew no bounds when his son got a chance to study in medical college.

“I struggled so much to make him a physician but he has now become a militant. He has dishonoured me.” This is how Helal Uddin from Porabari village in Saidabad union in Sirajganj Sadar upazila was lamenting about his son Sohel Tanjim.

Tanjim and his wife Maisha went missing on 26 July this year. Helal Uddin filed a general diary (GD) with Enayetpur police station. Later the family came to know that Maisha was arrested in a drive against militants. Sohel Tanjim was there too, but he escaped.

Counter terrorism and transnational unit (CTTC) on Saturday raided a ‘militant’s den’ in a remote hilly area in Moulvibazar’s Kulaura upazila and arrested 10 people. According to CTTC the arrestees are the members of ‘Imam Mahmuder Kafela’, a new militant outfit. Three kilograms of explosives, 50 detonators, Tk 361,000 and equipment of militant training were said to be recovered in the drive.