The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) discovered a laboratory for processing ketamine, an anaesthetic drug, at a house in Uttara, Dhaka. Three Chinese nationals were arrested in a raid there on 25 March. According to officials, the group also received orders from abroad and sent drugs through courier services.

Uttara is not the only example. Recently, the DNC uncovered operations involving the production of new pills from crushed yaba tablets in Tongi, Gazipur; the cultivation of kush cannabis in Wari in Old Dhaka; and the production of adulterated alcohol in Bhatara, Dhaka. While new drugs continue to enter Bangladesh from abroad, cases of domestic production and processing are also coming to light.

The drug landscape is changing, as are the methods of buying and selling. Drugs are increasingly being found in e-cigarette (vape) liquids, on special paper and even in chocolates. Social media, private messaging groups and online shopping platforms are being used for distribution. Several raids have also revealed the involvement of young people and university students in this emerging drug market.