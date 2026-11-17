Drug proliferation-2
Drugs once made abroad are now being produced in Bangladesh
Uttara is not the only example. Recently, the DNC uncovered operations involving the production of new pills from crushed yaba tablets in Tongi, Gazipur; the cultivation of kush cannabis in Wari in Old Dhaka; and the production of adulterated alcohol in Bhatara, Dhaka. While new drugs continue to enter Bangladesh from abroad, cases of domestic production and processing are also coming to light.
The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) discovered a laboratory for processing ketamine, an anaesthetic drug, at a house in Uttara, Dhaka. Three Chinese nationals were arrested in a raid there on 25 March. According to officials, the group also received orders from abroad and sent drugs through courier services.
Uttara is not the only example. Recently, the DNC uncovered operations involving the production of new pills from crushed yaba tablets in Tongi, Gazipur; the cultivation of kush cannabis in Wari in Old Dhaka; and the production of adulterated alcohol in Bhatara, Dhaka. While new drugs continue to enter Bangladesh from abroad, cases of domestic production and processing are also coming to light.
The drug landscape is changing, as are the methods of buying and selling. Drugs are increasingly being found in e-cigarette (vape) liquids, on special paper and even in chocolates. Social media, private messaging groups and online shopping platforms are being used for distribution. Several raids have also revealed the involvement of young people and university students in this emerging drug market.
13 new drugs identified in 8 years
According to DNC data, at least 24 types of drugs are available in Bangladesh. Of these, 13 new or less commonly encountered substances were identified and seized between 2018 and 2025, an eight-year period. The highest number, five, were identified in 2019, while three were identified in 2021.
However, not all substances classified as new are entirely new chemicals; some are different forms of existing drugs.
The list includes khat (a stimulant plant), ice (crystalline methamphetamine, a powerful stimulant), MDMA or ecstasy (a synthetic stimulant), LSD (a hallucinogenic chemical), tapentadol and tramadol (opioid painkillers), DMT (a hallucinogenic chemical), magic mushrooms (fungi containing psychoactive substances), DOB (a synthetic hallucinogen), kush (a potent variety of cannabis), high-purity heroin (an opiate), black cocaine (a particular form of cocaine) and MDMB (a synthetic chemical that produces effects similar to cannabis).
Some of these substances are stimulants, while others cause hallucinations. Certain substances are also used as medicines. Tapentadol and tramadol, for example, are painkillers.
DNC officials say MDMA is primarily used at clubs and parties. There is evidence that it is being brought into Bangladesh from the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. In September 2025, a total of 317 tablets were seized from a consignment sent by post from the UK.
MDMB found in vape liquid
The DNC says MDMB was most recently identified as a new drug in December 2025. The substance, brought from Malaysia, was being supplied for use through e-cigarettes, or vapes, which heat liquid into vapour for inhalation.
Acting on intelligence, the DNC seized 340 millilitres of the liquid and arrested four members of the network. According to the agency, three of them were university students and the fourth was an employee of a private company.
Citing information obtained during the investigation, the DNC said one member of the group regularly travelled to Malaysia to collect the drug. The target market was affluent and upper-middle-class consumers in Dhaka.
To sell the substance, the group posted coded messages in private Facebook groups and through fake accounts. Interested buyers were subsequently contacted on WhatsApp to negotiate prices and arrange delivery. Group members used emojis as coded signals to communicate locations.
Although MDMA and MDMB have similar names, they are two different drugs. The former is a stimulant, while the latter belongs to a class of synthetic chemicals that produce effects similar to cannabis.
DNC officials say even a small quantity of MDMB can have serious effects on the nervous system. It carries risks of hallucinations and abnormal heart rhythms. Its liquid form also makes it easy to transport and difficult to detect.
Production and processing in residential buildings
DNC officials say several networks involved in producing drugs in residential buildings have been identified in Dhaka and surrounding areas this year.
The three Chinese nationals arrested at the ketamine-processing laboratory in Uttara are accused of taking orders through the dark web and sending drugs by courier. Their reported destinations included Malaysia, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, and Sri Lanka. Transactions were conducted in cryptocurrency, a form of digital currency.
On 19 February, the DNC announced that it had uncovered a drug-processing facility in a house in Tongi. According to officials, around 500 yaba tablets were crushed and mixed with colouring agents and chemicals to produce approximately 5,000 new tablets.
Rather than producing the original chemical substance, this operation involved processing an existing drug into a different form.
On 7 January, the DNC also uncovered kush cultivation in a temperature-controlled room in Wari. In a separate raid, equipment used to produce adulterated alcohol was found in a flat in Bhatara.
In August 2022, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) announced the first seizure of kush in Bangladesh after recovering the substance in Gulshan. The person arrested in that case was accused of cultivating kush under controlled conditions in Mohammadpur. Investigators also found information indicating that seeds had been brought from the United States and the Netherlands.
Drugs found in paper, liquid and chocolate
The emergence of new forms of drugs is making detection increasingly challenging. According to the DNC, besides cannabis sold in small packets and yaba tablets, authorities are finding crystalline ice, LSD-soaked blotter paper (small pieces of paper infused with chemicals), vape liquids and chocolates containing drugs.
In 2022, kush, LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and chocolates containing cannabis-derived substances were seized from a flat in Banani. There were also seizures of vape liquids and drug-laced chocolates in 2025.
Abdul Halim Raj, an assistant director of the DNC, told Prothom Alo that new packaging and methods of consumption were making it difficult to identify these substances from their appearance alone. However, not all cases involve the creation of new chemicals; in some instances, existing drugs are simply being transported or consumed in different forms.
Online orders, home delivery
The use of technology in the drug trade is increasing.
After recovering 300 grams of cannabis in Bhatara on 16 October, the DNC uncovered an online network centred around university students. The agency said kush and synthetic cannabis were being sold through websites and private Telegram groups linked to two private universities in Bashundhara.
The group had around 250 student members. Cards containing QR codes were distributed to facilitate access to the group. Drugs were ordered online and delivered to buyers' homes.
On 16 August, the DNC arrested Anisur Rahman from Satarkul in Badda with 620 millilitres of liquid THC. Investigators said he had been selling the drug through courier services under the label of CBD oil. They found evidence that he had sold around 405 bottles over five years.
Earlier, on 5 July 2025, the DNC seized 138 pieces of LSD-infused blotter paper during raids in Bhatara and Bashundhara. According to the agency, a forensic examination of the equipment belonging to the person arrested in the case revealed evidence of drug purchases through the dark web and payments in Bitcoin.
In November 2021, 90 pieces of blotter paper containing DOB were recovered from two young men in Khulna. The DNC said they had arranged to bring the substance from Poland through the dark web.
People and organisations working on drug-related issues say curiosity about new substances among regular drug users is creating a market for emerging drugs. Young people make up a large proportion of consumers.
A study by Bangladesh Medical University found that 33 per cent of drug users had first taken drugs between the ages of 8 and 17. Another 59 per cent started between the ages of 18 and 25. This means 92 per cent began using drugs by the age of 25.
Mohammad Mehedi Hasan, deputy director of the DNC's Dhaka Divisional Intelligence Office, told Prothom Alo that a large proportion of buyers of new synthetic drugs came from affluent and educated backgrounds.
Drug traders were exploiting their access to technology to sell substances discreetly, he said.
Uncertainty over 'zombie drugs'
A video showing a young man behaving unusually on a footpath in Shahbagh recently went viral on social media. The caption described him as being under the influence of a 'zombie drug'.
Several DNC officials said that after reviewing the video and making inquiries about the young man, they were reasonably certain that drugs were involved. However, the DNC has yet to seize any such substance in Bangladesh.
Officials explain that 'zombie' is not the chemical name of a particular drug. Abroad, substances marketed or described as zombie drugs have been found to contain a combination of fentanyl, an extremely potent synthetic opioid, and xylazine, a sedative used in veterinary medicine.
Their effects can include extreme drowsiness and impaired movement. Such combinations are commonly referred to as 'zombie drugs' in other countries.
DNC officials say they have found evidence of fentanyl in Bangladesh's drug market, but have not yet identified xylazine.
Challenges in detecting new drugs
There are significant gaps in the technological capacity needed to identify and control emerging drugs. DNC officials say many members of other law enforcement agencies are unable to detect all types of synthetic drugs. As a result, some consignments may escape detection.
Preparations are under way to install drug-detection equipment at airports. Meanwhile, controlling domestic drug production and online sales through digital platforms and private groups has created additional challenges.
Mohammad Hasan Maruf, director general of the Department of Narcotics Control, told Prothom Alo that demand for new drugs was growing among young people, while an increasing variety of substances was entering the country from abroad.
The DNC is working to identify and control these drugs with a workforce of just 3,000, he said. The agency has already seized kush, MDMB and ketamine, identified domestic laboratories and taken action against those involved.
However, despite reports of seizures of emerging drugs, the full picture of their market and spread remains unclear. This raises a crucial question: while isolated raids have led to the seizure of small quantities of new drugs, how much progress has actually been made in identifying the networks operating behind the trade?
Read the first part of the series: Drug abuse spreads nationwide, sparking murders and clashes