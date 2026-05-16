Rape attempt on JU female student
Police offer reward for information on man seen in CCTV footage
Police have sought public assistance in identifying a suspect in the attempted rape of a female student at Jahangirnagar University.
A photo of a man seen in CCTV footage related to the incident has been released, and people have been requested to provide any information about him.
The request was made today, Saturday, in an emergency public awareness message sent by the Police Headquarters.
According to the police statement, efforts are underway to identify the man seen in the CCTV footage in connection with the attempted rape of the student on campus. Anyone with information regarding his identity, whereabouts, or any related details has been requested to contact police through WhatsApp at 01320-089305.
The Police Headquarters statement further said the identity of informants would be kept completely confidential. A reward has also been announced for reliable information.
At around 11:00 pm last Tuesday, the student was walking along a road inside the university campus when the accused allegedly followed her.
At one stage, he reportedly wrapped a net around her neck and dragged her into a dark area in an attempt to rape her. The student managed to save herself and return to the road.
Several passersby then rescued her and took her to a medical centre. Later, the student and other students identified a man in CCTV footage, though his identity could not be confirmed.
Following the incident, on Wednesday afternoon, the university’s Deputy Registrar of the security branch, Md Jefrul Hasan Chowdhury, filed a case with Ashulia Police Station against an unidentified individual on charges of attempted rape.
University students staged protests demanding justice over the incident. They had given authorities a 48-hour ultimatum to arrest the accused.
As the suspect was not arrested within that time, students held demonstrations in front of the vice-chancellor’s residence late Friday night.
The protesting students declared the university’s proctorial team “unwanted.”
They alleged that the administration had failed to arrest the perpetrator and had also concealed information about the incident, created confusion, and deceived students.
Protesters broke the locks on two doors of the proctor’s office and installed new locks. They also announced a programme to blockade the new administrative building starting tomorrow, Sunday.
At around 11:00 pm on Tuesday, a man allegedly dragged a female student from a road adjacent to the abandoned Fazilatunnesa Hall into a dark area and attempted to rape her. The following afternoon, the university administration filed a case at Ashulia Police Station against an unidentified person.
That night, students launched protests and presented a six-point demand to the administration. They issued a 48-hour ultimatum for the arrest of the accused. But after no arrest was made, they resumed protests and demanded the resignation of the proctorial team. At around midnight yesterday, students set another deadline.
As their demands were not met within that time, female students began a sit-in protest in front of the vice-chancellor’s residence at around 2:00 am yesterday. They launched the movement demanding the resignation of the proctor and the proctorial team after the accused was not arrested within the 48-hour deadline set by students.
After an overnight sit-in, students announced fresh programmes at around 9:45 am today before returning to their dormitories.