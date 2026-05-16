Police offer reward for information on man seen in CCTV footage

Police have sought public assistance in identifying a suspect in the attempted rape of a female student at Jahangirnagar University.

A photo of a man seen in CCTV footage related to the incident has been released, and people have been requested to provide any information about him.

The request was made today, Saturday, in an emergency public awareness message sent by the Police Headquarters.

According to the police statement, efforts are underway to identify the man seen in the CCTV footage in connection with the attempted rape of the student on campus. Anyone with information regarding his identity, whereabouts, or any related details has been requested to contact police through WhatsApp at 01320-089305.

The Police Headquarters statement further said the identity of informants would be kept completely confidential. A reward has also been announced for reliable information.

At around 11:00 pm last Tuesday, the student was walking along a road inside the university campus when the accused allegedly followed her.

At one stage, he reportedly wrapped a net around her neck and dragged her into a dark area in an attempt to rape her. The student managed to save herself and return to the road.

Several passersby then rescued her and took her to a medical centre. Later, the student and other students identified a man in CCTV footage, though his identity could not be confirmed.