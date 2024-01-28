Abba Bahini on the other side of Buriganga

Although a certain father is a union level leader and son is a supporter of the ruling Awami League, they have to pay local criminals so they can run their business.

As they refused to submit to such extortion, members of the criminal gang, 'Abba Bahini', stabbed them and injured them critically.

The incident took place at the end of 2023 (specific date not mentioned at victims' request). The father and the son did not file any case in fear of repercussions. They have requested Prothom Alo not to mention their names.

Another father and son run this 'Abba Bahini'. The location is Suvadda union of Keraniganj on the other side of Buriganga on the outskirts of Dhaka. The father is Basher Uddin, Suvadda union Awami League president and his son is Aftab Uddin alias Rabbi. He was the organising secretary of Swechchhashebak League South Keraniganj thana. He was suspended on 12 January.

There are about 40 members of Abba Bahini. Locals and Awami League leaders said there are various allegations including drug dealing, extortion, snatching, land grabbing controlling of cable television connections and LPG businesses against them.

If anyone protests against these illegal activities, they attack them and torture them in the torture cells. They have two torture cells.

Nobody wants to talk against the gang in fear of coming under attack. Locals alleged they do not get any remedy from the local police, rather they have to fall into trouble.