Gazi Nazrul’s second wife Mariam sometimes had to sleep on balcony at NAM Bhaban: Police

Mariam Khatun, the second wife of parliament member Gazi Nazrul Islam, sometimes had to sleep on the balcony adjoining the lawmaker’s bedroom at NAM Bhaban, according to police.

DB police Tejgaon Division Inspector Mohammad Salahuddin, the investigating officer in the case, told the court that he learned this while interrogating Gazi Nazrul.

After completing eight days of remand over two spells in a case filed on charges of abetting Mariam’s suicide, Gazi Nazrul was produced before the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The investigating officer sought an order to keep him in jail. In his application, he mentioned that Mariam would sometimes sleep on the balcony. After the hearing, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Ehsanul Islam ordered that Gazi Nazrul be sent to jail.