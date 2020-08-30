Enforced disappearance: Families in distress as they can’t draw money from banks

Ilias Ali’s son Abrar Ilias said his father’s bank accounts are frozen. His mother Tahsina Rushdi worked at Dhaka University. They have a home of their own. Their condition is stable now though they had to go through a crisis once. They want their father’s things to remain as they are, hoping that he would return a day.

On 27 November 2013, BNP leaders -- Saiful Islam (Hiru), former MP of Laksham, Cumilla and Humayun Kabir (Parvez) -- were victims of enforced disappearance. It is alleged that the law enforcement picked them up on their way from Laksham to Dhaka by an ambulance. Police submitted an investigation report, based on deposition of 19 including witnesses, to a court of senior judicial magistrate. The CID (Criminal Investigation Department) was given the responsibility of detailed investigation. But the investigation has not yet been completed, nor have the two returned.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Saiful Islam’s lawyer Badiul Alam (Sujon) said that Saiful had f flour and edible oil mills. He had taken loan from a bank. Since, seven years have gone by, it is assumed he would not return. But the process to move to the court with this claim is very complex. This includes paying taxes of all of his establishments and renewing trade licenses.

Shahnaz Akhter, wife of Humayun Kabir, the victim of enforced disappearance with Saiful, has been running her family with money from her husband’s joint business. She told Prothom Alo that there were two partners in her husband’s business. They told her that they have been gradually paying her the money her husband had invested. Besides, Humayun took money from 40 people for a residential project. Though they did not say anything for a long time, now they have been asking for their money.

Shahnaz Akhter said she is neither being able to sell her husband’s land nor repay the money. She could not even withdraw money from her husband’s account at a private bank.

ASK chairperson ZI Khan Panna said enforced disappearance is one of the most heinous crimes. It’s extrajudicial like crossfire and custody deaths. The administration should clarify its position on this regard.

He further said, “The administration says the victims of enforced disappearance have gone into hiding. Have they stolen hundreds of millions of taka that they went into hiding? Why are the state agencies not finding them if they have been hiding somewhere?”

