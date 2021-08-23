‘eorange’ owner Sonia among three remanded

The two other accused are – Sonia Mehjabin’s husband Mashuqur Rahman and eorange’s chief operating officer (COO) Amanullah Chowdhury.
Earlier on Tuesday, a case was filed with the Gulshan police station against the owners of 'eorange' on charges of embezzling Tk 11 billion by deceiving their customers. Taherul Islam, one of the customers of eorange, e-commerce platform, filed the case.
Apart from Sonia, Mashuqur and Amanullah, also made made accused in the case were owner Beethi Akhter and chief technical officer Kawsar Ahmed.
On the day, Sonia and Mashuqur surrendered before the court and appealed for bail. However, the court rejected their bail plea and ordered them to be sent to jail.
Later, members of Gulshan police station arrested Amanullah. Accused Beethi Akter and Kawsar Ahmed are still on the run.
Meanwhile, police have found two bank accounts of 'eorange'. As of 20 July, there was a total of Tk 31,214,356 in these bank accounts.
The official name of 'e-orange' is “eorange.shop”. The company got its trade licence from Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) two years ago.