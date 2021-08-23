‘eorange’ owner Sonia among three remanded

Three people including the main owner of 'eorange', Sonia Mehjabin, have been remanded for 5 days for interrogation on charges of embezzling Tk 11 billion from customers.

The Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court passed the order on Monday.

Alamgir Hossain, sub-inspector (SI) of the crime and information department of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.