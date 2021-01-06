Erfan Salim gets bail in two cases

A Dhaka court on Tuesday granted bail to Erfan Salim, son of Awami League leader Haji Salim and former ward councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), reports UNB.

Dhaka additional district magistrate court judge Bhaskar Debnath Bappi passed the order on condition that Erfan would appear before the court on every Tuesday.

He was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for keeping police walkie-talkies illegally and another six months for possessing illegal alcohol on 26 October 2020 by a mobile court led by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Two firearms, 38 walkie-talkies and liquor were seized from the house during the drive. RAB detained Erfan from his father’s residence on Devdas Lane in Old Dhaka on 26 October on charge of “attacking” Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy.