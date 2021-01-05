Erfan Salim cleared of charges in arms and narcotics cases

During the raid, the RAB mobile court sentenced Erfan to one year in jail on charges of possessing narcotics, and six months for illegal possession of a walkie-talkie. The mobile court handed Erfan’s bodyguard six months’ imprisonment for carrying an unauthorised walkie-talkie. On 26 October, at a media briefing after the raid, , RAB (legal and media wing) Director Lt Col Ashik Billah said that 38 walkie-talkies, a walkie-talkie base station, a pistol, a pipe gun and other weapons, a pair of handcuffs, a drone, seven bottles of foreign liquor and beer were recovered.

Erfan was the councilor of Ward 30 of Dhaka South City Corporation. He was suspended on grounds of moral degradation and misconduct. Zahidul was the bodyguard of Erfan. Both are behind bars now.

A day before the raid, Erfan, Zahidul and 4 or 5 others allegedly beat up a naval officer in the capital’s Dhanmondi area on the night of 26 October 2020. On the next day, naval officer Wasif Ahmed Khan filed a lawsuit with Dhanmondi Police Station. DMP’s Detective Branch (Lalbagh) is investigating the case. Deputy Commissioner of DMP Detective Branch (Lalbagh) Azimul Haque told Prothom Alo, Erfan did not admit to the charges brought against him in this case.

On Erfan being cleared of charges, RAB legal and media wing director Lt. Colonel Ashik Billah told Prothom Alo, “RAB conducted the raid based on specific allegations. Whatever RAB noticed during the raid has been included in the case statement. RAB is not aware of what issues the investigating officer has taken into consideration.”