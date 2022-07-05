Evaly CEO, chairman sued again in Chattogram

The court also summoned the accused after accepting the case, said plaintiff’s lawyer advocate Abul Hasnat.

It was alleged in the case statement that the plaintiff was impressed by the advertisement of Evaly and ordered a motorcycle worth Tk 160,000. But no motorcycle was delivered to him so far. A check was later issued from Evaly’s office but that was dishonoured.

On 15 December last year, another businessman from Chattogram filed two cases against Evaly CEO and chairman in the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Saddam Hossain over cheque fraud.