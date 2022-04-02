Even children are not being spared

Six children and teenagers in Jamalpur, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Pirganj, Pirgachha and Narayanganj face charges for sharing 'insulting posts' on Facebook.

This correspondent spoke to the parents of four of them. They said the children share posts without even understanding. After realising their mistakes, they delete the post and even apologise.

One of the children is from Pirgachha, Rangpur. Police arrested him in October last year. His uncle said that his nephew was using a smartphone for online classes.

Suddenly one day the police turned up at their house looking for him. They said that he had insulted the prime minister and Bangabandhu from his mobile phone.

The boy burst into tears out of fright when he saw the police. The police arrested him and later released him on bail after 17 days. However, he still has to appear in court regularly. The plaintiff of the case is the officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station.

A schoolboy of Mymensingh was also made accused in a case under this act. He had uploaded a post addressed to the prime minister. Very soon after, he removed the post and apologised. His family said on the same afternoon, he went to the local Awami League leaders and begged pardon.

Meanwhile, the police came to their house and asked for his mobile phone. His family took him to the police station in the evening. He was released on bail 15 days later. He is due to take his SSC exam this year, but he is so scared that he can hardly study, said his family.

A Class 9 student faced charges in Jamalpur. To save his son, the boy's father said that his tutor has used the boy's account to upload Facebook posts. The tutor said he had to go to jail along with the boy. Another student came to court to give false statements in favour of the student. He was arrested too. The three of them spent two and a half months in jail.

A 15-year-old boy of Chuadanga was accused in a case in Narayanganj. He had shared someone's Facebook post after the death of the Hefazat-e-Islam amir, Shah Ahmed Shafi. Three persons, including the boy, faced charges of making insulting remarks.