MTFE scam: DU teacher blamed after teachers-students defrauded

The name of a teacher of Dhaka University appeared in Metaverse Foreign Exchange (MTFE) Group Inc. scam. He motivated several teachers, officials of DU and some students of his department to invest in a mobile app named MTFE trade. Now the investors defrauded around Tk 2 million.

The teacher in concern is named Swarup Hossain. He is a professor of music department in the university.

An investigation by Prothom Alo revealed Swarup Hossain’s involvement with exchange of illegal crypto currencies through the MTFE app. The teacher, however, claimed he has ‘no knowledge at all about MTFE’.

MTFE is an online forex brokerage platform for the trading of stock, dollar and crypto currencies based in Canada and Dubai. The platform also follows the Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) model. The users can open an account on the app just by registering with a mobile phone number. MTFE has defrauded a large amount of money from Bangladeshi users in recent times.