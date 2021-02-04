Ex-BNP MP, 2 others get 10-yr imprisonment

A Satkhira court on Thursday sentenced former BNP MP Habibul Islam Habib and two others to 10 years' imprisonment in a case filed over the 2002 attack on Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina's convoy in Kolaroa, reports UNB.



Satkhira chief judicial magistrate Humayun Kabir delivered the verdict when 34 accused out of 50 were present in the dock.



Two other convicts of the case who were sentenced to 10-year jail are Arif Hossain and Manirul Islam. The court also sentenced 47 others to different jail terms in the case.



On 27 January, the court fixed 4 February for delivering its judgment in the case after closing the law-point arguments of the case.



The court also sent the 34 accused, including former MP Habib, to jail after rejecting their bail petitions on that day. The 34 accused in the case were produced before the court amid tight security around 10:00am.







