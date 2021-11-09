Crime and Law

Ex-CJ SK Sinha sentenced to 11-yr jail

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha has been sentenced to 11-year imprisonment in a case filed over embezzling Tk 40 million from Farmers Bank.

Dhaka special judge court-4 judge Sheikh Najmul Alam pronounced the verdict on Tuesday afternoon.

The verdict was scheduled to be announced on 5 October. But the date of the verdict was deferred as judge Sheikh Nazmul Karim was on leave.

The other accused include former Farmers Bank managing director AKM Shameem, bank’s entrepreneur director Md Mahbubul Haque Chisty, former first vice president Swapan Kumar Roy and vice president M Lutful Haque, Gulshan branch’s first vice president Shafiuddin Askaree, SK Sinha’s personal secretary Ranajit Chandra Saha, Ranjit’s wife Shanti Roy, Tangail’s Md Shahjahan and Niranjan Chandra Saha.

On 9 December 2019, anti-corruption commission submitted the charge-sheet in the case and the trial began on 13 August last year through the framing of the charges against the 11 accused.

