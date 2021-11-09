Ex-CJ SK Sinha sentenced to 11-yr jail

The verdict was scheduled to be announced on 5 October. But the date of the verdict was deferred as judge Sheikh Nazmul Karim was on leave.

The other accused include former Farmers Bank managing director AKM Shameem, bank’s entrepreneur director Md Mahbubul Haque Chisty, former first vice president Swapan Kumar Roy and vice president M Lutful Haque, Gulshan branch’s first vice president Shafiuddin Askaree, SK Sinha’s personal secretary Ranajit Chandra Saha, Ranjit’s wife Shanti Roy, Tangail’s Md Shahjahan and Niranjan Chandra Saha.

