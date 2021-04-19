Ex-DUCSU VP Nurul sued in more cases

Two more cases were filed in Dhaka and Sylhet against Nurul Haque Nur, former vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu), for allegedly hurting religious sentiment on Monday, reports UNB.
Ilias Hossain, a resident of City’s Shantinagar area, filed the case with Paltan police station under the Digital Security Act (DSA).
The student leader was accused for allegedly delivering provocative, fake and defamatory comments on social media and stoking religious hatred on 15 April, said Abu Bakar Siddik, officer-in-charge (OC) of Paltan police station.
Besides in Sylhet, another case was filed with Kotwali Model police station. Chhatra League leader of Sylhet city unit, Kishore Jahan Sourav filed the case, said officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station, SM Abu Farhad.
Earlier on Sunday, Ashraful Islam Shojib, member of Awami League central committee filed another case under the DSA slapping same charges against Nur.
The case statement said Nur has hurt the religious sentiment of Awami League supporters with his outrageous comments during a programme on 16 April in Shahbagh area.