Ex-health DG Azad, four others appear at ACC

Recently resigned Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) director general Abul Kalam Azad and four other officials of the directorate appeared at the Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters in the capital’s Segun Bagicha on Wednesday.

The other four officials are former director of the DGHS Aminul Hasan, deputy director Yunus Ali, Shafiur Rahman and research officer Didarul Islam.

They appeared at the ACC headquarters around 10:00am.