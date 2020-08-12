Ex-health DG Azad, four others appear at ACC

Recently resigned Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) director general Abul Kalam Azad and four other officials of the directorate appeared at the Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters in the capital’s Segun Bagicha on Wednesday.
The other four officials are former director of the DGHS Aminul Hasan, deputy director Yunus Ali, Shafiur Rahman and research officer Didarul Islam.
They appeared at the ACC headquarters around 10:00am.
Azad was summoned by ACC director Mir Mohammad Zainul Abedin Shibli and Sheikh Mohammad Fanafilla in two separate letters. The letters asked him to appear on 12 and 13 August for the investigation about the corruption and irregularities.
The other four officials were summoned in a separate letter.
The letter signed by ACC director Mir Mohammad Zainul Abedin Shibli said the health and family welfare ministry, the health department and the Central Medical Store Depot (CMSD) officials and employees were involved in various irregularities, corruption and abuse of power in various hospitals, including the purchase of substandard masks, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other health equipment.
That is why, the ACC wants to interrogate him on 12 August for his statement for proper investigation.
The letter, signed by Sheikh Mohammad Fanafilla, said that Azad has to remain present at ACC’s head office on 13 August as ACC will interrogate him about Regent Hospital’s fake COVID-19 test scam and huge money embezzlement to this end.