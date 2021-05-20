Ex-MP among 3 detained in Sahinuddin murder case

Three more persons, including a former MP, have been arrested in connection with the sensational Sahinuddin murder case, police said on Thursday.

Sleuths of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) raided a number of places in the capital and Bhairab upazila of Kishorgonj district and nabbed the trio in the early hours of the day, reports UNB.

The accused have been identified as Md Sumon Bepari (33), Md Rocky Talukder (25), and MA Awal, former MP of Lakshipur-1 constituency.

Sources at the RAB headquarters said that sleuths of the elite force conducted raids in Bhairab upazila late on Wednesday night, following a tip-off, and arrested the former MP in the early hours of Thursday. He is the prime accused in the case.



