Ex-state minister Mannan, his wife on trial in graft cases

Prothom Alo English Desk
The trial of Abdul Mannan Khan, former state minister for housing and public works, and his wife Hasina Sultana formally began on Sunday after a Dhaka indicted the couple with illegal acquisition of wealth, reports UNB.

The court framed charges against the two in two separate graft cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Justice Mohammad Ali Hossain of special judge court-3 set 18 October for recording testimonies, said prosecutor for ACC, Mir Ahmed Ali Salam.

Earlier on 21 August, 2014, the ACC filed a case against Abdul Mannan, who was in office in the Awami League government during 2009-2014, for amassing illegal wealth worth over Tk 7.5 million, exceeding his known source of income.

On 24 August, he surrendered to chief metropolitan magistrate court and got a bail. On 11 August, 2015 the ACC submitted a charge sheet against Abdul Mannan before the court.

According to the charge sheet the amount of illegal wealth acquired by him increased to Tk 26.6 million and he concealed information about wealth worth Tk 3.1 million.

On 21 October, 2015 the anti-graft body filed a case against his wife Hasina Sultana for acquiring illegal wealth worth Tk 34.5 million.

On 24 October, she surrendered before court and was granted anticipatory bail.

