Expelled Jubo League leader Samrat gets bail in two cases

Expelled Jubo League Dhaka South unit president Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat got bail in two separate cases filed under the money laundering and the arms acts.

Two separate courts in Dhaka granted the bail on after hearing on Sunday. Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat’s counsel Ehsanul Haque Samaji confirmed Prothom Alon about the matter.