Expelled Jubo League leader Samrat gets bail in two cases

Ehsanul Haque Samaji said a petition was filed on behalf of Ismail Hossain Samrat in the arms case seeking bail and Dhaka’s first additional metropolitan session judge court granted the bail after hearing.
On the other hand, police filed a petition at the Dhaka’s chief metropolitan magistrate court seeking a three-day remand to Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat in a money laundering case filed with Ramna police station. Following the hearing, the court rejected the remand plea and granted bail, Ehsanul Haque Samaji added.
According to court sources, Ismail Hossain Samrat faces two more cases over narcotics and amassing wealth beyond known sources. He is yet to get bail in these cases.
On 6 October 2019, Rapid Action Battalion asserted Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat and his associate Enamul Haque Arman from Cumilla in possession of foreign liquor. At that time, a mobile court sentenced them to a six month in jail.