Bangladeshi shot dead by police in US, family demands justice

Syed Faisal Arif was the only child of his parents and would study computer science at the Boston campus of University of Massachusetts Amherst in the US. His parents had great aspirations for him, but all their dreams have been ended with a bullet. He was shot dead by police. The Bangladeshi community there is demanding a trial of this killing.

Faisal is from Datmara union of Fatikchhari upazila in Chattogram. He went to the US in 2015 with his family. Faisal's father Md Mujib Ullah says his dreams have been shattered by his son's death. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, "My son had no bad habits. No one in our family was involved in any sort of crime ever. Back home too, our family has a good reputation. I demand an investigation into this killing and a trial."