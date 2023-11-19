726 foreign nationals found involved in criminal activities

According to the figures of the law enforcement agencies, some 726 foreign nationals from 33 countries were accused in different criminal cases filed in the last 10 years. Of them, 91 are from Nigeria, 28 from Pakistan and 17 from Cameroon. Besides, some 137 foreign nationals from 14 countries have been arrested so far in different criminal cases. Most of them have come to the country on business and tourist visas. Some are living in the country illegally after coming here on “on arrival visa”.



Officials relevant to the investigations say many of the foreigners destroy their passports after entering Bangladesh. Many of them throw away the passport after their visa expires or file a general diary citing the loss of their passport to take the chance of living here illegally. Meanwhile, many of them live here illegally after being arrested or being made accused in a case, taking the advantage of the lengthy process of trial in our country.



Speaking to Prothom Alo in this regard, deputy inspector general (DIG, operations) of the police headquarters, Anwar Hossain told Prothom Alo, “Foreigners, whose visas have expired, are considered illegal immigrants. Legal action is are being taken against them. Besides, drives are on to detain foreigners involved in criminal activities."



According to police sources, a group of local criminals are helping these foreigners involved in fraudulent activities.

