Next hearing of PK Halder's case on 10 August

Haldar and his associates were booked under Sections 2 and 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, for laundering money. But the content of the charge-sheet is still not very clear. The case is now expected to drag on for a long time and it is unclear when Haldar or his associates will be formally extradited to Bangladesh.
PK Halder and his associates have been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
Enforcement Directorate (ED), India's financial corruption investigation agency, arrested PK Halder from West Bengal's North Chabbish Pargana. They also arrested five associates of PK Halder. Before the arrest, the ED found many assets including PK Halder's luxury house in different parts of the state.
On 7 June, the ED told the court that they had found 88 bank accounts of PK Haldar and his associates in various parts of India including West Bengal. The ED also told the court that PK Halder and his associates received assets worth Rs 3 billion.