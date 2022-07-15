Next hearing of PK Halder's case on 10 August

The next hearing of the case of PK Halder and his five associates, who escaped from Bangladesh by embezzling Tk 35 billion, will be held on 10 August. PK Halder and his associates were presented before the court No 3 of India's central intelligence agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) around 12:00pm. The court then fixed the next hearing date.

They were presented at the court as it has been two months since the arrest of PK Halder and his five associates.