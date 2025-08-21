ACC approves cases against 3 NBR officials for Tk 1.46b tax evasion

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has approved filing a case against three tax officials of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on charges of evading Tk 1.46 billion (Tk 146 crore) in taxes by concealing documents.

The approval was given at a commission meeting today, Thursday. ACC Deputy Director Md Akhtarul Islam confirmed the matter, saying that ACC Assistant Director Minhaj Bin Islam will file the case soon.

The case will name Abu Saeed Md Mustaq, Commissioner of Taxes (Dhaka Tax Zone-5), Additional Commissioner Golam Kabir, and Deputy Commissioner Lincoln Roy as the accused. According to ACC sources, two separate cases may be filed against them.