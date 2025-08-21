ACC approves cases against 3 NBR officials for Tk 1.46b tax evasion
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has approved filing a case against three tax officials of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on charges of evading Tk 1.46 billion (Tk 146 crore) in taxes by concealing documents.
The approval was given at a commission meeting today, Thursday. ACC Deputy Director Md Akhtarul Islam confirmed the matter, saying that ACC Assistant Director Minhaj Bin Islam will file the case soon.
The case will name Abu Saeed Md Mustaq, Commissioner of Taxes (Dhaka Tax Zone-5), Additional Commissioner Golam Kabir, and Deputy Commissioner Lincoln Roy as the accused. According to ACC sources, two separate cases may be filed against them.
Earlier, on 10 July, the ACC’s Enforcement Unit conducted a raid at the office of Circle-90 (Company) under Dhaka Tax Zone-5.
The allegation was that income tax records of a taxpayer company had been deliberately made to disappear, causing a loss of Tk 1.46 billion in government revenue.
During the raid, it was found that the company’s determined tax liability for the fiscal years 2020–21 and 2021–22 was Tk 729.6 million and Tk 736.1 million respectively—together Tk 1.46 billion. But later, when the cases were selected for audit by the NBR, the responsible officers, based on the records, reassessed the payable tax at Tk 0 and Tk 1,299 respectively. The ACC considered this abnormal and intentional.
Moreover, during the raid, the main files related to the reduced tax assessment of Tk 1.46 billion could not be found. The ACC suspects these files were deliberately made to disappear.