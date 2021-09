The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today submitted a charge-sheet before a Dhaka court against former BNP lawmaker Mosaddek Ali Falu and two others in a case filed over siphoning off Taka 1.84 billion to Dubai.

The two others who were named in the charge-sheet are: director of RAK Ceramics and BNP leader SAK Ikramuzzaman and director of Star Ceramics Private Ltd Syed AK Anwaruzzaman.