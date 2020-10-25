Family finally goes on hunger strike

The family members of Raihan Ahmed who died in 'police custody' in Sylhet finally went on hunger strike on Sunday, demanding the arrest of all the accused, including suspended sub-inspector Akbar Hossain Bhuiyan.
Raihan's mother, Salma Begum, along with her family members went on hunger strike from 11:00am, reports UNB.
The residents of the area also took part in the hunger strike to express their solidarity with them.
Talking to reporters, Raihan's mother said although nearly two weeks have elapsed since the murder, main accused Akbar has not been arrested yet.
Even though seven policemen, including Akbar, were suspended and withdrawn from Bandarbazar police outpost following Raihan's death in police custody, all of them were not shown arrested in the case filed over the incident, she said.
Only two constables -- Titu and Harun -- have been shown arrested.
Salma Begum said they will continue their strike until the arrest of SI Akbar and the other accused in the police lines of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP).
On 11 October, Raihan Ahmed, 34, a resident of Akharia in Sylhet city, was beaten to death in police custody, said the victim's family.
His wife, Tahmina Akter Tanni, filed a case with Kotwali police station the following day accusing a number of unidentified people.
Besides, the authorities on 12 October suspended four policemen, including in-charge of Bandarbazar police outpost Akbar Hossain, in connection with the death. Three policemen were withdrawn in this connection on the same day. Meanwhile, the case has been transferred to the Police Bureau of Investigation.
Besides, the SMP formed a probe body, headed by its additional deputy commissioner Shahrier Al Mamun, to look into the death of Raihan.
After a primary investigation, they found some policemen guilty of a foul play.