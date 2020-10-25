Family finally goes on hunger strike

The residents of the area also took part in the hunger strike to express their solidarity with them.

Talking to reporters, Raihan's mother said although nearly two weeks have elapsed since the murder, main accused Akbar has not been arrested yet.

Even though seven policemen, including Akbar, were suspended and withdrawn from Bandarbazar police outpost following Raihan's death in police custody, all of them were not shown arrested in the case filed over the incident, she said.