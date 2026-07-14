Gun violence, killings in Chattogram leave police struggling to contain criminal gangs

A group of armed men storming a busy marketplace in broad daylight to gun down a man, or launching an armed attack on a business after failing to receive extortion money within a set deadline—such scenes may seem straight out of an action film. Yet incidents like these have become increasingly common in Chattogram.

Police claim that those involved in the recent killings and gun violence are all followers of Sajjad Ali Khan, better known as Boro Sajjad, a fugitive criminal believed to be operating from abroad.

Despite the group’s increasingly brazen activities over a prolonged period, law enforcement has been unable to rein them in. As a result, residents of several areas—including Chandgaon, Bakalia and Bayezid in the city, as well as Hathazari, Raozan and Rangunia upazilas—are living in fear.

According to police, Sajjad has been directing murders and extortion operations in Chattogram while staying overseas. He has allegedly built an armed network of more than 50 active members equipped with sophisticated weapons.