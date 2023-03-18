Actress Mahiya Mahi sent to jail after court rejects remand plea

Gazipur Metropolitan Police commissioner Molla Nazrul Islam sought a seven-day remand to Gazipur Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court on Saturday afternoon after her arrest.
The court sends her to the Gazipur district jail rejecting the remand plea.
Gazipur Metropolitan Police arrested film actress Mahiya Mahi Sarker in case filed by police under the Digital Security Act. She was arrested from the airport area around 11:30am today, Saturday. Her husband Rakib Sarker, an accused in the same case is absconding.
Police filed the case under the Digital Security Act against Mahiya Mahi and her husband Rakib Sarker on allegations of trying to disrupt law and order by spreading defamatory information going live of Facebook.
Police filed the case on Friday evening. On the same day, a businessman in Gazipur filed another case making them accused in the case.
Gazipur Metropolitan Police commissioner Molla Nazrul Islam said, film actress Mahiya Mahi and her husband Rakib Sarker have committed a crime of disrupting the law and order situation by spreading various lies, fabrications, indecent and defamatory information aimed at insulting and humiliating.